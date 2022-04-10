Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $71.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,496. Genesco has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $882.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

