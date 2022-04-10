Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GLAD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

GLAD stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.