GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,724. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

