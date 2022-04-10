GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.86. GMS reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GMS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in GMS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in GMS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GMS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in GMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. GMS has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $61.79.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

