GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,915,600.00 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $1,915,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 10,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of GMS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07.

On Friday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 25,336 shares of GMS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GMS by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in GMS by 41.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GMS during the third quarter valued at about $781,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

