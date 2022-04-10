GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $538.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, hitting $128.01. 1,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $126.51 and a one year high of $286.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

