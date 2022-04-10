Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading Up 2.9%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 15,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 38,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$28.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

About Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

