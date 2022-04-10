Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

GBNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clarus Securities cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 207.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

