Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.
GBNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clarus Securities cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
NASDAQ GBNH opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
