Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

GHL opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

