Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Shares of GLRE opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
