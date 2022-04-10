Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of GLRE opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,683 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 116.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 80,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 15.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

