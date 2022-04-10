Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Shares of GDYN opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

