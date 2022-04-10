GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Down 1.3%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 7,068,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 11,542,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.57 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.00 million and a P/E ratio of -15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.81.

GSTechnologies Company Profile (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in worldwide. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

