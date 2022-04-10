Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.77.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.