Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 112,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 52,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

