Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HTLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

HTLD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. 419,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,099. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

