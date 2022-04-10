Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.99 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $17.57 million and $3.99 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

