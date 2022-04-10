Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 1,059,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after buying an additional 697,587 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 509,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 1,974,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

