Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.62 on April 29th

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information services provider on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.76 on Friday. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.54). Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hello Group stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hello Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Hello Group worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

