Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will announce $128.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $540.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.12 million to $552.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $561.95 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.85. 73,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,698. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

