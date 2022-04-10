Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hersha Hospitality Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 4 1 0 2.00 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.39, suggesting a potential upside of 25.05%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $52.03, suggesting a potential downside of 17.17%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.10 -$40.17 million ($1.65) -5.04 First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 17.38 $271.00 million $2.08 30.20

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -15.94% -6.57% -2.23% First Industrial Realty Trust 56.90% 13.05% 6.85%

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

