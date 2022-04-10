Holland Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,048 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Apple makes up 1.2% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

