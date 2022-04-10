Hyve Price Hits $0.15 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Hyve has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $242,296.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyve has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.95 or 0.07648400 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,625.74 or 1.00160772 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.