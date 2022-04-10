Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $8,891.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.53 or 0.07623783 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,226.95 or 1.00151980 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

