Idle Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Idle has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $480,991.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.61 or 0.07587848 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,172.49 or 1.00011560 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,488,713 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

