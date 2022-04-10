Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 146.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $313,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 36.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30,000.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,163 shares of company stock worth $1,590,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

