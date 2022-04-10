Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,793 Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 91.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHT opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

