Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.