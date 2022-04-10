Ieq Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in IPG Photonics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $100.88 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $99.10 and a 12 month high of $241.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

