Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.94 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

