Ieq Capital LLC Sells 923 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

BYND stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

