Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) versus Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Fast Track Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $87.96 million 0.54 -$66.71 million ($8.62) -0.49 Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fast Track Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Contract Drilling.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Independence Contract Drilling and Fast Track Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.06%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Fast Track Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -75.85% -26.70% -14.63% Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 6.24, meaning that its share price is 524% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

