Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.14.

NYSE IR opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

