Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets (Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

