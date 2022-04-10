Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 4.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.87. 6,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 262,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INBX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $824.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 3.04.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,425,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inhibrx by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after purchasing an additional 231,936 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

