Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 3.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $14,397,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

