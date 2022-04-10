Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $25,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $18,035.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $26,420.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $33,297.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $28,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $26,290.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $25,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $26,090.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 890,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 745,590 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 723,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,225.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 690,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 619,119 shares during the last quarter.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

