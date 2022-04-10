Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISPO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

ISPO opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $852,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

