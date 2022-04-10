inSure DeFi 1-Day Volume Tops $1.14 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $172.13 million and $1.14 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

