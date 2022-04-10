Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$21.86 during trading on Friday. 7,444,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,301,853. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

