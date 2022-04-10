Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $82.79 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

