Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.