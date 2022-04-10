Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

