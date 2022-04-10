Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 8.39% of Invitae worth $290,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,831. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

