Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INVH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.34.

NYSE:INVH opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,493,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

