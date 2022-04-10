IoT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $81,825.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001719 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00047813 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

