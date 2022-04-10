Iowa State Bank Acquires 5,636 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,964,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

