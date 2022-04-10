Iowa State Bank Makes New $207,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.82. 1,003,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,387. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

