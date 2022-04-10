IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) fell 12.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on IP Group from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 162 ($2.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.