iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

HDV stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.42. 1,187,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

