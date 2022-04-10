iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,398 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

